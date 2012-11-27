By John Lloyd
Nov 27 The Church of England voted not to ordain
female bishops last week, a move widely seen as defying the
modern world. Much justification was given for this view.
Both the retiring and the incoming archbishops of Canterbury
deplored the vote. The former, the scholarly (and "greatly
saddened") Rowan Williams, said, "It seems as if we are
willfully blind to some of the trends and priorities of wider
society." The incoming Justin Welby took a more upbeat view, one
appropriate for a former senior oil executive. "There is a lot
to be done," he said, "but I am absolutely confident that at
some point I will consecrate a woman bishop." Still, Welby
conceded that the vote was "a pretty grim day for the whole
church."
British Prime Minister David Cameron, pausing in the midst
of his battle to reduce European Union spending, snapped that
the church needed to "get with the program" and that his task
was, while respecting its autonomy, to give it a "sharp prod." A
succession of clergy, men and women, lamented the decision, some
crying demonstratively on the street outside the hall where the
synod - the church's parliament - met.
The "victors" were a minority who scraped together a little
more than the one-third of votes needed under the gathering's
constitution to block the change. The bishops and the clergy in
the Synod voted overwhelmingly for gender equality, but the
conservatives, the evangelicals and the Anglo-Catholics were
stronger among the laity and "won."
Immediately afterward, Ben Bradshaw, a former Labor Culture
Secretary, said in the House of Commons that since the church
"is established and answerable to Parliament," that body should
debate the question of whether it could remain exempt from
equality legislation, which if applied would render its decision
on women bishops illegal.
The problem, especially for the archbishops, is that
scripture sides with the minority. The Old Testament is replete
with statements, injunctions and anecdotes that confirm the
subaltern status of women. Archbishop Williams implicitly
recognized this when discussing the "trends and priorities of
wider society." Wider society is one thing, narrow biblical
authority another. Note the voice of God, thundering angrily in
Genesis 3:16 (Eve had just eaten an apple, as expressly
forbidden): "thy desire shall be to thy husband and he shall
rule over thee." That takes a lot of exegesis to get round.
This leaves the majority in the synod in a kind of
purgatory, wandering between scripture and secular liberalism,
unable to fully embrace either. Some at least see the biblical
narrative as fables that flesh out a discipline that has stood
the test of time and whose central figure, Jesus, is thus worthy
to follow because he gives a face to morality. Their problem is
that they are yoked to a church in which a large number - most,
worldwide - believe the Bible is literal truth.
In the Anglican church's growth areas, the church is
militant in its fundamentalism. Nicholas Okoh is the Anglican
Primate (or presiding bishop) of Nigeria, where the church has
up to 19 million active members. (This is second to England's
nominal baptized membership of 26 million, but Nigerian
Anglicans go to church and the English ones usually don't.) He
believes that "the Christian faith is something which is once
and for all delivered to us." His church has sponsored the
Convocation of Anglicans in North America, a refuge for those in
the United States and Canadian churches who cannot stomach the
liberal mainstream in both countries.
Primate Okoh operates as a kind of reverse missionary from a
continent partially Christianized by Anglicans in the 19th
century. Beyond that, he has pointed to the fundamental weakness
in the Church of England in its now threadbare but still extant
claim to be the leader of 77 million Anglicans globally. The
Church of England, he noted, has as its titular head the Queen,
and the archbishop is appointed by the prime minister. "The
Anglican communion," he said in a speech, "should be separated
from the politics of Great Britain." That's more of an
anti-colonial position than a conservative one, and it strikes
at the heart of the anomalous status of the church, at once
independent of and chained to the state.
It is basic management theory that few things are worse for
an organization than uncertainty at the top. For decades the
church has lived with uncertainty and division, ambiguity and
strife, elements that more or less monopolize its coverage in
the news media. In religion, certainty - even if obscurantist,
prejudiced or murderous- seems to win. Catholicism is neither
prejudiced nor murderous, and it has much internal dissent. Yet
at its summit it is certain, as the most recent book by Pope
Benedict XVI - "Jesus of Nazareth: The Infancy Narratives" -
shows. Benedict says the answer as to whether or not Jesus was
born to a virgin must be "an unequivocal yes" (though he
concedes that the three wise men, which secularists might think
were more possible, could have been a "theological idea" rather
than reality). Matthew and Mark, who wrote two of the four
canonical gospels, "didn't want to write 'stories' but history,
a real history, even if interpreted and understood," said
Benedict.
Others are still more certain. Evangelical Protestants are
carving out large congregations in Latin America, Africa and
South Asia with their charismatic brand of worship and their
iron promise of salvation. Islam, itself caught between
moderation and militancy, can in the latter guise present a
deadly threat to Christians and others. Primate Okoh's immediate
concern is not liberal Christianity but the Islamist Boko Haram
group, which is responsible for bloody massacres of Christians
in northern Nigeria.
It appears that the church is militant or it trembles; the
rock on which it has claimed to stand must be granite or it
crumbles. The part of the Anglican communion that has most
enthusiastically accepted the "trends and priorities ofwider
society" is the North American one, with (in its U.S. guise) a
history of independence from Britain and a more recent history
of proactive promotion of women's equality. But it, too, is
declining. Women's ascent to the House of Bishops, which is, as
Archbishop Welby indicates, probably a matter of time rather
than doctrine, will not save it from further shrinking. Liberal
Christians cannot pretend to square the testaments with what
they believe are the truths of science and the liberations of
social progress. In that honorable dilemma lies the cause of
their slow marginalization.
( John Lloyd co-founded the Reuters Institute for the Study
of Journalism at the University of Oxford, where he is Director
of Journalism. Lloyd has written several books, including "What
the Media Are Doing to Our Politics" (2004). He is also a
contributing editor at FT and the founder of FT Magazine. )