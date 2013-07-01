(John Lloyd is a Reuters columnist but his opinions are his
own.)
By John Lloyd
CAIRO, July 1 I've been in Egypt the past few
days to witness the Egyptian people's indignation at their
president, Mohamed Mursi. But where best to watch? On Sunday I
joined a march from a metro station in Cairo's Heliopolis
district to the presidential palace. My fellow journalist
Abdallah Hassan thought Tahrir Square would be jammed full
early, and that the palace would be where the real action -
different from what preceded the ousting of President Hosni
Mubarak two and a half years ago - would be.
It proved to be, in part. The two or three thousand of us
who had emerged from metros in the early afternoon heat swelled
to many tens of thousands in the evening. Marchers came from
every direction, packing into the wide boulevard before the
palace complex. In all of Egypt's cities, the same scenes were
repeated. It was one of the biggest, best coordinated protests
of our times, much larger than those that swept out Mubarak.
Reuters quoted a military source who estimated as many as 14
million turned out countrywide.
It was a party, a joy ride, an effusion of spirits. It was
led by young men who went down a list of rhyming couplets while
seated on the shoulders of sweating comrades. "Shout, Mursi!
This is your last day!"; "We don't want the military! We don't
want the Brotherhood!"; "Shave your face and you're like
Mubarak!"; "You spare tire! We'll send you back to jail!" and
"Look and see! The revolution, you sheep!" (They rhyme in
Arabic.)
The day was remarkable for its complete lack of police or
army. Only at one gate to the palace, with steel barriers and
barbed wire coils, were half a dozen presidential guardsmen in
riot gear standing behind it. As the demonstrators screamed,
officers wore expressions of unworried contempt. Helicopters
circled low overhead at intervals, presumably recording the
crowds.
As darkness fell, the screaming, fireworks, blowing of horns
and the banging of drums attained, at times, a perfect wall of
infernal sound. It was as if the demonstrators were seeking to
exorcise a demon, not force a president out. It reminded me of
the biblical Joshua at the Battle of Jericho, who by the blow of
his horns and the shouts of his army caused the walls to tumble
down. By this time, the slogans had been narrowed down to one
shout, over and over: Leave!
This was day one of what is advertised by the opposition
National Salvation Front as a campaign to rid Egypt of its first
properly elected president, a man of woeful incompetence, but
with three years left to run of his mandate. Struggling back
into the center on a groaning metro, Abdallah and I wondered
what we would do if we were Mursi. Abdallah, with more at stake,
said brusquely, "Leave!"
I think Mursi will do two things. First, somehow restate his
legitimacy and his mandate. Second, say that his door is always
open to talks and compromises: indeed, by late evening, his
spokesman was on TV saying just that.
The journalist and publisher Hisham Kassem, a stubborn
democrat, told me that "the opposition has the judiciary, the
politics and the media: the Brotherhood has the electoral
organization." But, he added, the latter would not be enough
this time. Such is the tide of anger, cutting across classes.
The poor are suffering the most, as ever; but the rich and the
professionals are scorning the pious provincials, energetically
waving opposition banners from the windows of their BMWs.
Pious provincials make up millions of Egyptians, as the
election of Mursi showed - he is one himself. But can they save
him now? Even discounting the impression made by the vast
outpouring of human bodies on Sunday, it seems unlikely. Looking
at the stout walls of that vast presidential palace, I couldn't
imagine that its present occupant was not long for its cool
halls. The larger question beyond this weekend is who can occupy
it with enough determination, steady support and intelligence to
put Egypt through reforms that shake a social fabric sewn of 60
years of military authoritarian rule?
One image during the protest was particularly resonant: the
toy sheep. The opposition represents the Muslim Brotherhood,
Mursi's party, as sheep who follow the dictates of the Brothers'
supreme leader, Mohamed Badie, believed to be the one who gives
Mursi his orders.
I talked about this with a middle-aged and well-dressed
throat specialist who worked at a teaching hospital some 300
kilometers from Cairo. (He did not wish to give his name.) He
interpreted Mursi's puppetry through a religious lens: He said
Muslims pray directly to god, without the intercession of some
so-called figure of authority. "He does not tell us how to
pray!" he said with some force. "My religion is a private
matter, not something to be imposed."
A Protestant would have said reasoned the same way to a
Catholic when that distinction mattered in Europe. In fact there
were many pious men and women on the streets in Egypt; a few
women in niqabs, nearly all in scarves. As I left a Kentucky
Fried Chicken on the edge of the vast demonstration, a customer
was praying as best he could in the crowded restaurant, among
the greasy papers on the floor.
