(John Lloyd co-founded the Reuters Institute for the Study of
Journalism at the University of Oxford, where he is senior
research fellow. Lloyd has written several books, including
"What the Media Are Doing to Our Politics." He is a contributing
editor at FT and the founder of FT Magazine. The opinions
expressed here are his own.)
By John Lloyd
June 3 Liberal democratic rule is under its
greatest pressure since the end of the Cold War.
Let us consider the Republican presumptive presidential
nominee Donald Trump, who joyfully makes a bonfire of the
decencies in order to ride high in the media. "Trump plans to
insult his way to victory over Clinton," the Financial Times
recently described it.
To back up its argument, the newspaper cited Trump's
nicknames for the leading Democratic candidate ("Crooked
Hillary") and for widely admired Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth
Warren ("Pocahontas"). Pocahontas was the daughter of a
Native-American chief who married an English settler in the
early17th century; Trump chose the name because Warren foolishly
claimed Native-American heritage on the grounds that family
legend pointed to her having "one 32nd" Cherokee ancestry.
More seriously, Clinton has admitted that it was a mistake
that she used her private server to conduct State Department
business when she was secretary of state during President Barack
Obama's first term.
It's likely that "Crooked Hilary and "Pocahontas" are just a
taste of what's to come. Let's hope not. Decencies matter: they
are essential for societies "civil" in both senses of the world.
But Trump is not alone in disdaining them.
Beyond the confines of the two nations bounded by a shining
sea, this heralds a deepening descent into a season of political
hell, which has many national variants but one large and malign
feature in common: Political rhetoric is increasingly
un-anchored - not just from courtesy but from rational debate.
In a tweet last week Martin Selmayr, chief of staff of the
European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker wrote: "#G7
2017 with Trump, Le Pen, Boris Johnson, Beppe Grillo? A horror
scenario that shows well why it is worth fighting populism."
Apart from Trump, the official was imagining a France led by
the far-right Marine Le Pen, head of the Front National, who
consistently tops popularity polls; a Britain led by the
Conservative member of Parliament and former mayor of London,
Boris Johnson, the most popular choice by his fellow
parliamentarians to replace Prime Minister David Cameron if
Britain votes for Brexit in on June 23; and the mercurial
Italian showman Beppe Grillo, founder and leader of the
Movimento Cinque Stelle. Grillo is now neck and neck in the
polls with the governing Partito Democratico. In one May poll,
he was even ahead.
All these European figures have used either hate speech, or
grossly exaggerated warnings of fascism, to bolster their
positions and gain attention. Le Pen has compared Muslims
praying in the street to the Nazi wartime occupation of France.
Not to be outdone in the use of Nazism, Johnson has said
that the European Union is, like Hitler, trying to put all of
Europe under one "authority." Grillo has insulted most public
figures, including Matteo Renzi, whom he calls "the moronic
prime minister", as well as s well as London's newly-elected
Muslim mayor, Sadiq Khan, by joking that he might blow up the
British Parliament.
These politicians may not come to power. While Le Pen almost
certainly will reach the deciding second round of the French
presidential election next spring, she will probably struggle to
win outright against the votes of the left and the center-right.
Grillo's party, already embroiled in local scandals, is still
distrusted by many Italians as lacking experience.
Still, if France suffers further militant attacks or Italy's
Renzi can't achieve real growth, both Le Pen and Grillo's party
just might succeed. Johnson, for his part, is likely to replace
Cameron as Britain's next prime minister if the public votes to
leave the EU.
What do these politicians do if they take power? How do they
govern diverse, largely free societies, and interact with those
who do not share their views --and whom they have grossly
insulted? How do they call convincingly for civic peace when
they have spent years encouraging their followers to revolt
against elected authority (a problem which will face the
far-left leader of the British Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, if
he ever wins an election.)
One tactic is to turn on a dime. Cameron, who supported a
grubby campaign when Khan was running for the London mayoralty
against a weak Conservative candidate, appeared on a platform
with Khan earlier this week arguing for Britain to remain in the
European Union. Cameron called the new mayor a "proud Muslim and
proud Brit" and said that "we (he and Khan) love our country, we
want our country to be the best we possibly can, to be the
strongest, to be the greatest" - weeks after linking him to
Islamic extremism.
A small, even insignificant instance. Yet what does Cameron
believe - that Khan is a national danger (early May) - or a
national asset (late May)? At the base of this must be a
calculation that the public either does not know, or does not
remember, the earlier insults. Or if they do remember, they
don't care. Such uncaring is an acid at the base of democratic
belief.
Trump remains the master of exploiting this. His categorical
pledge last December to ban Muslims from entering the United
States was changed in May this year to "just an idea."
If substantial, even majority, groups in democracies now
find these turns not just bearable but admirable, we're in
dangerous territory. We've entered a space where social media,
public relations and the massive TV coverage given to dramatic
bluster sweep all before them. Honest politics and politicians
suffer.
So do all those who seek decency in governance.
(John Lloyd)