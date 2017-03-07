(John Lloyd co-founded the Reuters Institute for the Study of
By John Lloyd
March 7 Political corruption in France is
common, and usually – if the politician is at or near the top of
the political game – unpunished by law. Yet the 2017
presidential election may mark something of a revolt against a
semi-aristocratic disdain for the public whose tax euros have
long been plundered for private or party use.
Francois Fillon, who trained in the law, has been a
politician since his late 20s. Now 63, he rose steadily through
the ranks of the centre right until 2007, when he became prime
minister under President Nicolas Sarkozy.
He survived there for five years and was seen as a
president-in-waiting: experienced, Catholic, with five children
by his Welsh wife Penelope, professing a devotion to jolt the
country out of its economic stasis.
Then the pesky press spoiled everything. Le Canard Enchaîné,
the muckraking weekly, revealed last month that Fillon had
employed Penelope as his parliamentary assistant for many years
– and she had apparently done little or nothing. The paper then
brought two of his children into the affair, raising the alleged
family payroll to nearly 1 million euros ($1.06 million). Fillon
has blamed the media and political enemies for his campaign
crisis, proclaimed innocence but also apologized for employing
his wife as an aide – and fights on.
But he’s wounded, ironically most of all by his wife and by
himself. Penelope gave an interview to Britain’s Telegraph in
2007 in which she said her children know her as “just a mother”
and, referring to Fillon’s elevation to the premiership, said
that “people ask what my new role is but there isn't one”.
Fillon also said, during the contest for the nomination, that
“There is no point talking about authority when one personally
has not been beyond reproach”, a statement directed at Sarkozy.
By Fillon’s own statement, he may be unable to lead France.
Yet the centre right seems to believe that, however damaged,
it has no one else. A meeting of party elders on Monday
unanimously supported Fillon, and vowed to relaunch his
faltering campaign. It’s possible that his wife’s interview this
past weekend, in which she affirmed that her job was real, may
on closer examination turn out to be true. It’s also possible
that, in the nearly seven weeks that remain before voting in the
first round of the election on April 23, the issue will have
cooled. But for the moment, it seems another instance of a
system where even the apparently non-sleazy politicians are
compromised.
Corruption has dogged the modern French presidency since
Charles de Gaulle resigned in 1969, and it has appeared to
accelerate in the past few decades – or at any rate, has become
more public. It is also high profile: because the French
presidency is so powerful, all political and foreign claimants
for attention and benefits seek a channel to the Elysée Palace.
Favors are exchanged – some routine political horse-trading,
others more venal.
Valery Giscard d’Estaing, president from 1974 to1981, was
revealed, again by the Canard Enchaîné, as having received large
gifts of diamonds from Jean-Bedel Bokassa, former head of the
Central African Republic. (He said he had sold the jewels, and
given money to charities in the country.)
Jacques Chirac, president from 1995 to 2007, was given a
two-year suspended sentence in 2011 for embezzling public funds
to finance the party he led as the mayor of Paris. Chirac, who
did not attend the trial because of “memory loss”, said in a
statement that he contested the conviction “categorically” but
that he would not appeal because he lacked the “required
strength” to face a new trial.
Sarkozy, the president Fillon served, was encircled by
scandals throughout his presidency – including allegations that
aides and close allies had benefitted from kickbacks from the
sale of submarines to Pakistan in 1994. (He has denied these
claims.) Closer to his office were allegations that he had
received illegal funding from the l’Oréal heiress Liliane
Bettencourt, France’s richest woman – herself accused of
large-scale tax evasion – this last imbroglio revealed by
another pesky news organization, the investigative website
Mediapart.
And last year, while preparing his new presidential bid,
Sarkozy was placed under investigation for "suspected illegal
financing of an election campaign for a candidate, who went
beyond the legal limit for electoral spending". He has denied he
was aware of the overspending.
Sarkozy’s successor, the still-sitting socialist president
François Hollande, appears to have made a break with this
catalogue of alleged corruptions: his scandals have been sexual
and – in a departure from the past vow of press silence over
high political trespasses – splashed across front pages.
But some of his ministers were not so financially
abstemious: early in his presidency, the budget minister, Jerome
Cahuzac, after denying the report by Mediapart, confessed that
he had used a Swiss account to hold 600,000 euros ($775,000 on
the exchange rate of the time). Imprudent but not illegal and
less damagingly, Hollande’s friend and election campaign
treasurer, Jean-Jacques Augier, was revealed to have invested in
offshore businesses in the Cayman Islands.
Why should it get better? First, the current leader in the
polls for the first round of voting, the National Front’s Marine
Le Pen, is accused by the European Union’s fraud office of using
over 300,000 euros from the EU’s parliamentary budget to pay her
party staff: she won’t repay, she says, and hasn't seemed to
suffer in the polls because of it. Her supporters, like her,
don't like the EU.
The man who has now overtaken Fillon as Le Pen’s main
challenger, the 39-year-old former Socialist Economy Minister
Emmanuel Macron, has created a new centrist party, En Marche!
(“Forward!”). Though he held the unpopular job of investment
banker at Rothschild & Co, he has been lauded in the news media,
and no hint of financial impropriety has appeared.
Le Pen appeals to an electorate, often working class,
angered by political corruption. Macron’s main appeal is to a
cosmopolitan, highly educated middle class, many of whom, young
or younger than he is, are no longer prepared to shrug and say
“Ca va comme ça” (So it goes). French journalism – not just Le
Canard Enchaîné and Mediapart – is much more energised by
corruption scandals.
The centrist, Macron, is presently favoured to win in the
second round of the presidential election in May. With
apparently no scandalous baggage, with a new untainted party,
with the backing of a country no longer prepared to shrug, he
may try to change a culture. It will be a long job, though.
Corruption, when a way of life, is tenacious.
