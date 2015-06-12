(John Lloyd co-founded the Reuters Institute for the Study of
Journalism at the University of Oxford. The opinions expressed
here are those of the author.)
By John Lloyd
June 12 The ruler of Turkey the past dozen years
suffered a setback this week when his party lost its absolute
majority in parliament.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, until last year prime minister, now
president, has been the most consequential Turkish political
figure since Mustafa Kemal Ataturk forged a republic out of the
ruins of the Ottoman Empire in the 1920s and 1930s. Through one
victory after another, he got used to winning.
Whereas Ataturk laid down a strict secular regime - most
religious symbols were banned from public view - Erdogan, whose
AK Party expresses Muslim values, relaxed the rules. He won, and
kept, the support of the Muslim masses. Moving deliberately,
avoiding a direct confrontation with the once-interventionist
generals and the secular establishment, he had by the end of the
2000s established political hegemony.
That was cut back in the past week's parliamentary
elections. The vote for the AK Party dropped below 50 percent.
The right-wing Nationalist Movement Party gained and is the most
likely coalition partner for the AK Party. The big surprise was
the surge of the People's Democratic Party, a liberal, leftish
group with roots in the large Kurdish minority. As president,
Erdogan has more limited powers than he did as prime minister.
His plans to change that went out the window with his party's
losses. But in preparation for his transition to the new
thousand-room presidential palace, he weakened the prime
ministerial powers and counts on the loyalty of the party he
created.
In his 12 years in power, Turkey, with a population of
nearly 80 million, has prospered, and its weight in the world
has increased. Erdogan reached out to the Kurds, gave the
majority greater religious freedom and poured money into health,
housing and welfare, which benefitted the poor. But in one
thing, Erdogan both led and followed a trend, common among
countries where democracy is either recent, or shaky, or both.
He saw the news media as enemies, attacked them and confined
them in a smaller space than they had occupied in his early,
more liberal years.
He led the trend because his contempt and dislike was so
evident and proactive. In his past few years as prime minister,
he found newspapers and the news channels intolerable, as they
probed corruption allegations against his colleagues and his
family, broadcast widespread protests and criticized his
policies.
Many journalists were jailed on a variety of charges. In
2013, 49 were in jail, more than in any other country. But he
then found a better way. Big corporations with diverse interests
either owned, or were pressured into buying, media properties -
and were left in no doubt that if their media operations didn't
support the government, there would be no state contracts.
Leaked transcripts of phone conversations between Erdogan
and the corporate bosses and media executives make grim reading,
as the latter reveal their craven obedience to his angry demands
that protests be ignored and opposition leaders kept off the
screens.
One phrase he used time and again: "know your place,"
directed at both the Turkish media but more commonly at foreign
reporters working for the Economist, the Guardian, the New York
Times and others. For him, the possession of a political mandate
was everything; the "place" of the news media was far below that
of political power. He believes that media should be largely
confined to supporting the government because, after all, the
people had.
That stance is increasingly common, and in that sense
Erdogan is a follower as well as a pioneer. It informs the
attitude of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has also
pressured media proprietors to curb a journalism already hemmed
in by tougher press laws. He has "a winner take all approach to
governing," with his confidence resting on a two-thirds majority
in parliament.
It's the natural response of South African President Jacob
Zuma, who excoriates the press for reporting on the country's
many murders and rapes, and who has said in several speeches
that the only motive the press has for its existence is to make
money. In a speech to journalism students, he said that though
journalists pretend to work in the public interest, "they were
never elected."
His view is shared by Argentinian President Cristina
Fernandez, who has pointedly asked if freedom of speech "belongs
to corporations or to ordinary citizens." It's a good question
in itself, but one designed, in this context, not to empower
public speech but to silence that of her critics, especially
those employed by the Clarin media group.
The past master at this - and a friend of Erdogan's - is
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has confined the
opposition media to a few radio and TV channels - small and poor
- and a handful of publications. For him, as for Zuma and
Fernandez, the media are just a business, and thus have little
democratic standing, certainly nothing to rival presidents and
governments with the strong backing of the public, as Putin has.
We may be seeing another powerful leader limbering up to
dismiss the news media in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
After a year in office, he has yet to hold a press conference.
He detests the news media because journalists, especially from
English-language TV channels, insist on asking questions about
the 2002 riots and massacres in Gujarat when he was a newly
elected chief minister there. He was held by many to be
complicit or negligent, though the supreme court cleared him of
these allegations. Modi, however, is a compelling speaker, and
an aficionado of social media.
Like many other leaders, including President Barack Obama
and China's Xi Jinping, he has his own channels of influence and
disdains journalism. More than that, corporations that need
state patronage, as in Turkey, increasingly enfold the media
into their embrace, not for profit, for there are more often
losses, but for leverage over government.
Turkey leads and follows the trend: a disturbing one for
journalism. The combination of media corporations that need
governments, and governments that no longer need the mainstream
media, render the central, self-defined task of journalism -
holding power to account - archaic. If journalism is to retain,
or recover, something of that mission, it must again make the
case for its democratic necessity, for its responsibility as a
necessary civic bulwark against authoritarianism and corruption.
