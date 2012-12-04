By John Lloyd
NEW YORK Dec 4 Last month, Mark Thompson, the
new chief executive of the New York Times Co. and former
director-general of the BBC, gave a short series of lectures in
Oxford. In between jobs, he warned that words were losing their
democratic heft. The lectures were little noticed because they
largely did not touch on the Jimmy Savile sexual abuse scandal,
which had just been revealed. Thompson denied all knowledge of
the scandal, so no articles - as far as I have seen - were
written.
Yet Thompson's remarks are crucial to our understanding of
modern politics everywhere, and the journalism that reports on
it. They were wholly concerned with the use of language, the
bedrock of all media. They expressed a deep worry - at times, a
real pessimism - about the health of the democratic debate
because of the abuse of words.
Part of Thompson's theme was that much of the news put out
by the media is, to many who watch or listen or read,
unintelligible - "might as well be in Sanskrit." That is
especially the case of news that attempts to describe what is
happening in the economy, a subject replete with acronyms,
concepts and mysterious institutions.
Deeper than that, though, is another concern: that the
rhetoric employed by politicians, commentators and other public
figures is destructive of trust and of real engagement. "The
public language that most people actually hear and are
influenced by," Thompson said, "is changing in ways that make it
more effective as an instrument of political persuasion but less
effective as a medium of explanation and deliberation" (his
emphasis).
The main example he gave was the phrase "death panel," used
by the former governor of Alaska and Republican
vice-presidential nominee, Sarah Palin, to describe the - wholly
voluntary - medical interview that, under Obamacare, would have
been offered to senior citizens about their present and likely
future health. Her Facebook post, a model of its kind, read in
part:
"The America I know and love is not one in which my parents,
or my baby with Down's syndrome, will have to stand in front of
Obama's 'death panel' so the bureaucrats can decide whether
they are worthy of health care."
The claim was immensely powerful, and was probably, for most
people, the most memorable thing about the complex legislation.
In that case, Thompson said, "explanatory power has been wholly
sacrificed in the interests of rhetorical impact." Because this
kind of language works so well, it eats away at the more
cautious, often ambiguous and provisional language that
surrounds the crafting of compromise. Public language, says the
man who commanded the broadcaster that carried most of it in the
U.K., "is entering a decadent phase - less able to explain, less
able to engage except in the purely political, more prone to
exaggeration and paranoia."
Thompson's lectures constitute an important pointer to the
nature of the modern public sphere in the West, where
intelligible and truthful speech is supposed to stimulate
understanding. At the close of his eight-year tutelage of the
broadcaster, Thompson chose to issue a veiled, but harshly
pessimistic, warning that the changing nature and intent of
public language is alienating men and women from politics and
the public sphere. In doing so, he cast doubt on the ability of
the media - even of the BBC, which is charged to act in the
public interest - to stop a crucial civic rot. The creeping
decadence of public language is threatening the mutual
comprehension and ability to compromise in pursuit of agreement.
There was another backdrop to Thompson's lectures, beyond
the Savile scandal. That was the imminent publication of the
report by Justice Sir Brian Leveson on the behavior of the
British tabloids, following the discovery of phone hacking at
the News of the World. Leveson has since issued his report and
has called for a statutory-backed regulatory system aimed at
raising standards.
The government has welcomed tougher regulation but does not
want it to be legislated, citing worries about press freedom.
The Labour opposition has no such fears, and cites the victims
of hacking as justification for a statutory body, backed by
state sanctions if regulation fails. The general secretary of
Liberty, a leading civil liberties organization, says that
Leveson's recommended system may be illegal. Article 19, a
free-speech advocate, calls for its implementation. The debate
will be long and fierce (and confusing).
My Reuters colleague Jack Shafer, in his column last week,
argued that the fault lies above all with the British readers.
"That the excesses of filth and fury thrive in Britain but
falter in the United States tells you a lot about how publishers
differ, but it tells you more about the difference in readers.
Perhaps the biggest problem in the U.K. is not unethical
publishers and unethical reporters but contemptible readers who
sanction criminality and privacy invasion every other time they
buy a disreputable copy at the newsstand maybe they don't
deserve a free press."
In spite of the sweeping dismissal of the taste and morals
of my fellow Britons, I think Shafer has a point, one I took all
the more after I had digested Thompson's lectures. If we do not
think through the consequences of the purchase of illegally
acquired stories; if we do not exert ourselves to seek to
understand the nature of our society and politics; if we cap
that by dismissing politics and politicians whom we have not
taken the trouble to understand as "all the same out for
themselves," we may soon not deserve a free society, let alone a
free press. Thomson's parting gift to Britain is a bitter one.
( John Lloyd co-founded the Reuters Institute for the Study
of Journalism at the University of Oxford, where he is Director
of Journalism. Lloyd has written several books, including "What
the Media Are Doing to Our Politics" (2004). He is also a
contributing editor at FT and the founder of FT Magazine. )