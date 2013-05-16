BRIEF-BP CEO says 60 pct of company's production will be gas by mid-2020s
* Bp ceo says expects 60 percent of company's production to come from gas by mid-2020s Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
EDINBURGH May 16 Lloyds hopes to restart dividend payments as soon as possible and the government will be able to sell its shares in the part-nationalised bank "over time", its chairman said on Thursday.
"Once regulatory requirements have been clearly defined and we have prudently met them, and the financial position of the group and market conditions permit, it is our intention to recommence dividend payments," Win Bischoff told shareholders at the bank's annual meeting.
* Bp ceo says expects 60 percent of company's production to come from gas by mid-2020s Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
* Downstream free cash flow expected at $9-10 bln by 2021 (Adds details, background, CFO comment, share price)
Feb 28 British insurer Aviva said it expects to take an exceptional charge of 385 million pounds ($478 million) to its 2016 profit after tax after Britain changed the rate at which compensation payments are calculated in personal injury claims.