EDINBURGH May 16 Lloyds hopes to restart dividend payments as soon as possible and the government will be able to sell its shares in the part-nationalised bank "over time", its chairman said on Thursday.

"Once regulatory requirements have been clearly defined and we have prudently met them, and the financial position of the group and market conditions permit, it is our intention to recommence dividend payments," Win Bischoff told shareholders at the bank's annual meeting.