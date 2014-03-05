* Compliance costs, tax, and funding costs could rise

* Lloyds joins Standard Life, RBS in warning on 'yes' vote

* Lloyds registered in Edinburgh, 5,000 staff in Scotland

By Matt Scuffham

LONDON, March 5 State-backed Lloyds Banking Group said it could face significant cost increases if Scotland votes to become independent from the rest of the United Kingdom.

The company, which has 5,000 staff in Scotland, joins Edinburgh-based insurance and pensions heavyweight Standard Life and part-nationalised Royal Bank of Scotland in warning of the risks of Scottish independence.

"The outcome could have a material impact on compliance costs, the tax position, and cost of funding for the group," Lloyds, which is 33-percent owned by the British government, said in its annual report on Wednesday.

The bank, which owns Bank of Scotland and is registered in Edinburgh, added that the impact of a "yes" vote in favour of Scottish independence was uncertain and it was assessing the potential implications for the business and its customers.

Several industry sources have told Reuters that an option for financial services firms based in Edinburgh would be to relocate their registered offices to London but retain some operations in Scotland.

Standard Life is so far the only major company to warn it could move partly out of Scotland if Scots split from the United Kingdom. RBS has said a "yes" vote would probably significantly hit its credit ratings, impacting its costs.

The debate over independence has focused largely on the financial impact of Scotland ending a 307-year tie to England, although both sides have started to make more emotional appeals as opinion polls show the trailing nationalists gaining ground ahead of the September vote.

An Ipsos-Mori poll this week showed 32 percent support for independence, 57 percent against and 11 percent undecided.

Scotland is home to the second largest financial services industry in the United Kingdom, accounting for about 150,000 jobs.

Scottish leader Alex Salmond called on all Britons on Tuesday to back his campaign for an independent Scotland to help create a northern economic counterweight to stop London from sucking the life out of the rest of the country.