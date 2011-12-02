SINGAPORE Dec 2 A Singapore-based Lloyd's reinsurance syndicate has stopped taking new insurance business after suffering losses resulting from a spate of natural disasters in Asia, Singapore's Business Times reported on Friday.

"The syndicate, which operates exclusively in Asia, has been affected by the unprecedented frequency and severity of natural catastrophes in the region during 2011, culminating in the recent Thailand floods," Business Times quoted the manager, Argenta Syndicate Management Ltd, as saying.

The syndicate, called Syndicate 1965, counts Singapore state investor Temasek and Japan's Mitsui & Co among its shareholders, the insurance syndicate said on its website. (here)

The reinsurance syndicate could not be reached for comment.

German insurer Allianz told Reuters last month that insured losses from the Thai floods could exceed $10 billion, making it the costliest flood in a decade. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)