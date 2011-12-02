MEDIA-RBS to pay about 340 mln pounds in bonuses as posts ninth successive loss- Sky News
LONDON, Feb 4 -- Source link: http://news.sky.com/story/rbs-to-pay-163340m-bonus-pot-as-it-posts-ninth-successive-loss-10755536
SINGAPORE Dec 2 A Singapore-based Lloyd's reinsurance syndicate has stopped taking new insurance business after suffering losses resulting from a spate of natural disasters in Asia, Singapore's Business Times reported on Friday.
"The syndicate, which operates exclusively in Asia, has been affected by the unprecedented frequency and severity of natural catastrophes in the region during 2011, culminating in the recent Thailand floods," Business Times quoted the manager, Argenta Syndicate Management Ltd, as saying.
The syndicate, called Syndicate 1965, counts Singapore state investor Temasek and Japan's Mitsui & Co among its shareholders, the insurance syndicate said on its website. (here)
The reinsurance syndicate could not be reached for comment.
German insurer Allianz told Reuters last month that insured losses from the Thai floods could exceed $10 billion, making it the costliest flood in a decade. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)
LONDON, Feb 3 Britain's auction to secure back-up electricity generating capacity for the winter of 2017/18 ended with a very low price on Friday but appeared to throw a lifeline to the big Eggborough coal-fired plant which is due to close next month.
NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters LPC) - Octagon Credit Investors issued a new Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) with one of the lowest senior spreads seen on a US fund in more than three years as liability costs move lower to counter a repricing wave in the US leveraged loan market and keep CLO issuance on track.