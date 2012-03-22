LONDON, March 22 Lloyds Banking Group
has agreed to a deal with the debt investment arm of Bain
Capital to sell a 500 million pound ($792.36 million) portfolio
of mostly UK-leveraged loans for private equity buyouts, the
Financial Times reported on Thursday.
The bank's deal with Bain's Sankaty unit is for only 26
loans, a few of which are performing, but many are distressed,
the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.
The loans have a 500 million pound face value, but were
acquired at a "significant discount", according to a person
close to the sale, cited by the FT, who did not to give an
average price of the deal.
The relatively modest number of loans in the sale has also
allowed Sankaty to value each individually, according to the FT.
Lloyds expects the sale to be finalised in April, the
article said.
($1 = 0.6310 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Nick Macfie)