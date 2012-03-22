(Adds comments from sources)
LONDON, March 22 Part-nationalised British bank
Lloyds has agreed to sell a 500 million pounds ($792.4
million) portfolio of mostly UK leveraged loans to private
equity firm Bain Capital's Sankaty Advisors unit, said sources
with knowledge of the matter.
Lloyds Banking Group declined to comment on the situation,
while officials at Bain Capital's London office could not be
immediately reached for comment. The deal was first reported in
the Financial Times.
Lloyds has been steadily selling off non-core assets as part
of a restructuring to strengthen its financial position, and it
is also looking to sell a $10 billion portfolio of shipping
loans, industry sources have said.
Sankaty Advisors LLC is Bain Capital's credit affiliate. The
company's website states that it has around $15.5 billion in
assets under management.
($1=0.6310 British pounds)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; and Stephen Mangan; Editing by
Mike Nesbit)