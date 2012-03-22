* Bain debt arm to buy 26 loans with 500 mln stg face value
* Loans sold at a steep discount to face value -source
* Lloyds non-core loans totaled 141 bln pounds at end 2011
By Simon Meads and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, March 22 Private equity group Bain
Capital is buying a portfolio of mostly UK leveraged loans at a
knockdown price from state-backed British bank Lloyds
as it accelerates the shrinking of its bloated loan book.
Bain Capital's credit investment arm Sankaty Advisors has
agreed to buy a portfolio with a face value of about 500 million
pounds ($792 million), according to two people familiar with the
situation, one of whom said the loans were sold at a significant
discount to face value.
Lloyds has been selling off non-core assets as part of a
restructuring to strengthen its financial positions, chipping
away at its 141 billion pound book of non-core loans, which
includes property loans, general corporate loans and specialist
finance loans. Most of the portfolio comprises old loans from
HBOS, the troubled bank Lloyds bought at the height of the
financial crisis four years ago.
The deal shows how private equity firms are looking for new
sources of income and beefing up their debt investment
activities as banks - which are refusing to lend for new buyouts
- are selling off swathes of existing loans.
Under new CEO Antonio Horta-Osorio, Lloyds sold 53 billion
pounds of loans last year through a combination of portfolio
deals and single loan sales. It is looking for buyers for a $10
billion portfolio of shipping loans and trying to sell other
loan portfolios, sources have said.
The non-core portfolio consists of loans that do not deliver
targeted returns, are high risk, may be distressed or sub-scale,
or may not fit with Horta-Osorio's strategy.
Under the deal with Sankaty, Lloyds will sell about 26
leveraged loans made to private equity-backed firms, the
majority of which are performing well, one of the sources said.
Many big private equity firms branched out into debt
investment, initially as a way of financing their own deals, but
more recently to hoover up a broad range of assets from
high-yield bonds to leveraged loans being sold by banks to
prepare for stringent regulation.
Banks, including Lloyds, have been hit with tougher rules
that mean they have to hold more capital against loans, making
them more costly to hold and forcing dozens of lenders to sell
assets as they struggle to deliver returns above the cost of
capital.
Some private equity groups such as Apollo Global Management
and Oaktree Capital often buy debt in the
hope of seizing control of underperforming companies, while
other buyers, like Sankaty, prefer to buy and hold until pricing
recovers or the loans mature.
With a limited number of loans in the portfolio, Sankaty's
London-based team was able to assess each company individually,
and while most are performing well, some may not recover their
full value, one of the people said.
Sankaty Advisors accounts for about a quarter of Bain's $60
billion of assets under management.
Lloyds and Bain declined to comment.
($1=0.6310 British pounds)
(Addiitonal reporting by Steve Slater; and Stephen Mangan;
Editing by Mike Nesbit; Editing by Will Waterman)