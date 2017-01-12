BRIEF-European Commission clears Abbott acquisition of Alere
* Alere inc - "We remain highly confident that merger will close according to terms of agreement" with Abbott Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 12 Lloyds Bank said Andy Schaeffer would replace Mark Grant as chief executive of its North America business, effective Feb. 1.
Schaeffer joined Lloyds Bank North America in July 2014 and was made head of North America markets a year later. He has 25 years of experience in the banking industry.
Grant, as previously announced, will return to London as CEO designate of the Group's Non-Ring-Fenced Bank alongside his responsibilities for Lloyds Bank's operations in Asia, Europe and North America. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
* Alere inc - "We remain highly confident that merger will close according to terms of agreement" with Abbott Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 * Better Demand, Low Inventories And Future Deficits Point To "Bright Future" For Copper - Freeport-mcmoran CEO Richard Adkerson says
Jan 25 Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.