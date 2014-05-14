By Matt Scuffham
| EDINBURGH
EDINBURGH May 14 State-backed Lloyds Banking
Group is braced for tough questions from shareholders
at its annual meeting on Thursday over a 7.8 million pound
($13.1 million) pay package handed to Chief Executive Antonio
Horta-Osorio.
The bank, which is 25 percent-owned by British taxpayers,
said in March that it expected Horta-Osorio to be paid 4.9
million pounds this year but his package could be worth almost 3
million more if targets are hit.
Banks across Europe have come under fire from the public,
shareholders and politicians for rewarding staff lavishly at a
time of austerity that was partly brought on by reckless lending
by some financial institutions.
Lloyds and part-nationalised Royal Bank of Scotland
are subject to greater scrutiny than rivals after the government
pumped a combined 66 billion pounds into the banks to keep them
afloat during the 2008/9 financial crisis.
In April, the government blocked plans by RBS to pay bonuses
worth double an employee's fixed salary but said it would
support Lloyds' plans to do the same. That proposal will be
voted on by shareholders at the annual meeting.
Unlike RBS, Lloyds has returned to profit and the government
has begun selling shares in the bank. Horta-Osorio has turned
the bank's financial performance around, slimming the company
down to focus on domestic lending and meet tougher regulatory
requirements on the amount of capital it holds.
Lloyds has said it will ask Britain's financial regulator
for permission to restart dividends in the second half of the
year, potentially paving the way for a sale of the government's
remaining shares before the next general election in 2015,
including an offer to private retail investors.
The bank, whose registered offices are in Edinburgh, may
face questions over whether it will remain in Scotland if
voters back independence from the rest of the United Kingdom.
Lloyds has warned it could face significant cost increases
in the event of a "yes" vote and is assessing the potential
implications of independence for its business and customers.
The meeting will be the first to be chaired by Norman
Blackwell, who took over as Lloyds' chairman from Win Bischoff
on April 3. Blackwell is a representative of the ruling
Conservative Party in Britain's upper house of parliament.
($1 = 0.5938 British Pounds)
