(Adds details on ruling, comments from bondholders, background)
By Steve Slater
LONDON, June 16 (IFR) - Lloyds Banking Group won a decisive
UK court ruling on Thursday over whether it treated investors in
high-interest bonds fairly, saving it from the threat of paying
them hundreds of millions of pounds extra.
London's Supreme Court rejected an appeal by some Lloyds
bondholders who said the redemption of £3.3bn of the bonds
should not have been allowed.
It was the final stage in a fight that has lasted several
years, and effectively marks the end of the legal process for
the rebel investors. The Supreme Court rejected the appeal by a
3:2 majority.
Lloyds will save about £800m by buying back the bonds, some
of which paid annual interest of as much as 16%.
A group of investors said the bank should not have been
allowed to buy back the bonds, called enhanced capital notes
(ECNs), from investors at their par value.
The ECNs were issued by Lloyds in 2009, shortly after it was
bailed out with £20.5bn by the UK government, and paid annual
interest of between 6% and 16%.
The hybrid bonds were sold with the intention they would
convert into shares if the bank's capital ratio fell below a
certain level. But Lloyds said UK and European capital rules in
2013 meant the ECNs no longer counted as core capital and so the
bonds did not provide the capital benefit they were supposed to
and so were of little use.
The Supreme Court agreed with that view.
"The preferable (majority) view is that the ECNs must play a
part in enabling LBG to pass the stress-test.
"Under the regulations passed in 2013, the ECNs cannot be
taken into account so as to do the very job for which their
convertibility was designed, namely to enable them to be
converted before the regulatory minimum Tier 1 ratio is
reached," said judge David Neuberger, president of the Supreme
Court.
Lloyds issued about £8.3bn of the ECNs and exchanged about
£5bn of them for new instruments in 2014. That left £3.3bn of
them affected by the court's decision, although the bank
redeemed a further £870m of them earlier this year.
Lloyds had said if it lost the decision it would "compensate
fairly" the holders of the ECNs whose securities are redeemed.
"The group welcomes the Supreme Court's decision," a
spokesman for the bank said. "Throughout this process, the group
has sought to balance the interests of all stakeholders
including our 2.6m shareholders, as it takes steps to meet the
requirements of the changing regulatory landscape and manage its
capital requirements efficiently."
Lloyds expects to save on expensive interest payments worth
£200m each year. It had expected to save five years' interest,
but that is likely to be reduced to four years due to the delay
in redeeming the notes.
CAPITAL DISQUALIFICATION EVENT
The Supreme Court agreed with Lloyds that a "capital
disqualification event" (CDE) had occurred when it became clear
the ECNs were not eligible for stress test capital. That meant
Lloyds was entitled to redeem them, due to a clause that was in
the ECN contracts.
The case, which was brought by BNY Mellon Corporate Trustee
Services as trustee for the ECN holders, had claimed a CDE had
not occurred.
Because of the high interest they paid, the ECNs were
popular among hedge funds and asset managers. They were also
offered to 123,000 retail investors, although only a few
thousand of them are estimated to hold them and are affected by
the court decision.
Mark Taber, a campaigner for retail bondholders who helped
coordinate the bondholder group, said Lloyds had not
sufficiently disclosed risks in the ECN prospectus and the
narrow court decision reflected badly on how the Prudential
Regulation Authority policed rules around prospectuses.
"It's an extremely close decision, which is unusual for the
Supreme Court," Taber said. "That, combined with some of the
content of the judgment, raises huge questions over regulators'
role in enforcing the prospectus rules."
(Editing by Ian Edmondson)