LONDON, April 2 (IFR) - The hysterical anger from investors
after Lloyds announced this week it had won permission to redeem
early high-coupon capital issued during the darkest days of the
financial crisis was predictable but not justified.
Lloyds raised the Enhanced Capital Notes (ECNs) when it was
in dire straights in 2009 but regulators have moved the
goalposts substantially since, meaning the bonds are no longer
an efficient capital instrument.
Redemption makes complete sense. The lowest yielding ECN
listed for a call at par pays a 6.439% coupon, the highest
16.125%. Fortunately for Lloyds, the bonds included a clause
(capital disqualification event) that allow it to retire the
notes at par in this very circumstance.
In a world of low or even negative yields, it is little
wonder bondholders are unhappy at losing such juicy yields. Now,
some investors say that Lloyds should leave the notes
outstanding, or at least pay them market prices, as they knew
nothing of this clause.
It's hard to believe them. Especially as last year Lloyds
approached all ECN holders and offered to buy or swap the
securities in a jumbo high-profile liability management
exercise.
Institutions were swapped into new Additional Tier 1
securities, while retail investors were offered cash only, with
the UK regulator deeming AT1 an unsuitable investment for them.
And none of this was below the radar. In fact, rather than
cash, some retail investors wanted the AT1 option which,
although high-risk, pays a fat coupon.
It would seem that those that refused the cash were largely
betting the UK lender would rather avoid a confrontation with
"disgusted of Tunbridge Wells" types.
These investors need to stop playing dumb. This is a
bailed-out bank here.
The irony is that the EU, as a condition of the bailout, was
insisting that the bank turn off the coupons on the pre-crisis
subordinated debt these ECNs were created out of.
So, instead of receiving nothing, they have made hay in the
sun since the ECNs were issued.
Bond investors have forgiven far greater than this since the
credit crisis, suggesting that the threat of reduced market
access in the future is nothing but an empty threat.
Furthermore, Lloyds has been fair to all, including to
institutional investors who matter most for wholesale funding.
So, time for Lloyds to show that bonds' terms and conditions
are worth the paper they're written on.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers, Philip
Wright)