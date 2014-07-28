July 28 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):
* Lloyds Banking Group fined 105 million pounds for serious
LIBOR and other benchmark failings
* Between April 2008 and September 2009, firms manipulated
repo rate submissions to reduce fees payable by them to Bank of
England for participation in taxpayer-backed SLS
* By artificially inflating their repo rate submissions, the
firms sought to narrow the repo rate-LIBOR spread
* 70 million pounds of the fine relates to attempts to
manipulate the fees payable to the Bank of England for the
firms' participation in the SLS
* Fine for serious misconduct relating to the special
liquidity scheme (SLS), the repo rate benchmark and the London
interbank offered rate
* Firms agreed to settle at an early stage and therefore
qualified for a 30 pct discount under the FCA's settlement
discount scheme
* Sixteen individuals at the firms, seven of whom were
managers, were directly involved in, or aware of, the various
forms of LIBOR manipulation, including one manager
* Without the discount the total fine would have been 150
million pounds
