MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 25 Lloyds Banking Group expects UK regulators to require banks to hold a common equity tier 1 requirement of around 11 percent under normal market conditions, Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio told a conference in London.
Horta-Osorio said capital requirements in Europe and the United Kingdom were becoming better defined. The Prudential Regulation Authority sets a minimum requirement of 7 percent but investors generally expect a ratio of 10 percent.
Speaking at the same Morgan Stanley conference, Royal Bank of Scotland's Chief Executive Ross McEwan reiterated a target for its Irish business Ulster Bank to move back into profitability in 2014.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SANTIAGO, March 11 The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, said on Saturday it will not accept the company's offer to return to the negotiating table, and called on BHP to clarify its negotiating positions.
SANTIAGO, March 11 The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, told Reuters on Saturday that it will not accept an offer from the company to return to the negotiating table, and it called on the company to clarify some of its negotiating positions.