PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Aug 29 State-backed Lloyds Banking Group said complaints increased by 20 percent in the first half of the year, driven by an increase in cases about mortgages.
Britain's biggest retail bank said on Friday that, excluding those concerning payment protection insurance (PPI), its total complaints rose to 129,469 from 104,590 in the same period the year before.
Lloyds said the rise reflected the implementation of new rules for the sale of mortgages, the introduction of auto enrolment for corporate pension schemes and more complaints against banks by claims management companies.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 21 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.