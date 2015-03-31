METALS-Copper faces weekly drop as supply concerns ease
LONDON, March 24 Copper steadied on Friday but was set to end the week almost 2 percent lower as workers agreed to resume work at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
March 31 Lloyds Banking Group Plc
* Lloyds banking group has received permission from prudential regulatory authority (pra) for redemption of certain series of ecns
* Group has also been notified by bny mellon corporate trustee services limited, trustee in respect of ecns, that it will seek a declaratory judgment in respect of interpretation of certain terms of ecns
* Group will work with trustee to seek an expedited process and, on basis of such, has decided to defer exercising redemption of these ecns for time-being. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)
LONDON, March 24 Prudential Chief Executive Mike Wells' pay fell 30 percent to 6.9 million pounds ($8.62 million) in 2016, the insurer's annual report showed on Friday.