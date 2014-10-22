Sweden to introduce airline tax in 2018
STOCKHOLM, March 15 Sweden will put forward plans for a tax on air travel before summer and will use the revenue to lower taxes for small companies, Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said on Wednesday.
LONDON Oct 22 Lloyds Banking Group will next week announce plans to cut 9,000 jobs over the next three years, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
The cuts amount to about 10 percent of Lloyds' workforce and will be announced as part of Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio's strategy review next Tuesday, the sources said.
Lloyds declined to comment. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
