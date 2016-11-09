China 2016 services trade deficit widens to $260.1 bln as tourists splurge
BEIJING, Jan 26 China's trade deficit in services widened to $260.1 billion last year, from $206.5 billion in 2015, the foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday.
LONDON Nov 9 Lloyds Banking Group has announced on Wednesday that it will cut a further 520 jobs as part of a three-year restructuring plan announced in October 2014 aimed at cutting costs and improving returns for shareholders.
The lay-offs will affect workers in divisions including Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance, and Consumer Finance, the bank said.
The net total of cuts is inclusive of 145 new roles that will be created across these business areas, the bank said.
The lender also said it will close 49 branches, beginning in the first quarter of next year. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)
BEIJING, Jan 26 China's trade deficit in services widened to $260.1 billion last year, from $206.5 billion in 2015, the foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China's One Belt, One Road Initiative Brings Risks https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/893605 SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, January 25 (Fitch) China's One Belt, One Road (OBOR) programme will support domestic demand in some of the economies involved, and may help to resolve some infrastructure inadequacies. However, OBOR is driven primarily by China's efforts to extend its global influence and relieve domestic
MEXICO CITY, Jan 25 A Mexican official widened a tax evasion complaint against U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, the same day the new American leader signed a decree to speed up construction of a border wall between the two countries.