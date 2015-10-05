* Targets return to full private ownership in coming months
By Matt Scuffham and Sinead Cruise
LONDON, Oct 5 Britain's finance ministry said it
will sell at least 2 billion pounds ($3 billion) worth of shares
in Lloyds Banking Group to private retail investors in
spring 2016 to return the bank to full private ownership.
The sale is set to be the biggest privatisation in Britain
since the 1980s, when Margaret Thatcher's government sold 3.9
billion pounds worth of shares in British Telecom and 5.6
billion pounds worth of British Gas shares.
As well as raising money to pay down Britain's debt, those
sales aimed to encourage ordinary Britons to invest in the stock
market, an aspiration shared by the current Conservative
government, which gathered for its annual party conference in
Manchester on Sunday.
"This final sale will be the biggest privatisation in over
20 years and I don't want all those shares to go to City
institutions. I want them to go to members of the public,"
finance minister George Osborne told Sky News on Monday.
Market sources said the shares are likely to be attractive
to retail investors because of the high dividend yield they are
expected to offer in the coming years.
The bank was one of the biggest dividend payers in the
FTSE-100 before its 20.5 billion pound taxpayer-funded bailout
during the 2007/09 financial crisis, which left the government
holding a 43 percent stake.
Lloyds, which already has more retail investors than any
other stock in Britain's FTSE-100 index, paid its first
dividend since its bailout earlier this year and is expected to
ramp up payouts over the next 2 to 3 years.
"The buoyant interest in this share sale will only now
accelerate with the terms finally on the table," said Richard
Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers,
which has 727,000 private clients.
CAUTION
However, Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, the
online investment platform backed by veteran investor Neil
Woodford, said investors should only buy the shares if they felt
comfortable with the long-term investment case for Lloyds.
"Growth is likely to be limited, as the UK is a mature and
tightly regulated market, and cost-cutting can only take the
bank so far," he said.
Shares in Lloyds were up 1 percent at 0935 GMT.
The Lloyds shares will be offered to retail investors at a
discount of 5 percent to the market price, with a bonus share
for every 10 shares for those who hold their investment for more
than a year. The value of the bonus share incentive will be
capped at 200 pounds per investor, the Treasury said.
People applying for investments of less than 1,000 pounds
will be prioritised, the finance ministry added.
Sources with knowledge of government thinking said the final
sale will also include an offer to institutions such as insurers
as pension funds.
Britain's government has recouped almost three-quarters of
the taxpayer cash used in the rescue of the bank through sales
to institutions since September 2013. It now owns just under 12
percent of the lender.
Executives at Lloyds had privately favoured a continuation
of a trading plan that has enabled Morgan Stanley to sell almost
13 percent of the bank since December.
"The decision about any sale of the UK government's shares
in Lloyds Banking Group is up to the government," the bank said
on Monday.
Osborne is pressing ahead with the sale, seen as a symbol of
Britain's recovery from the financial crisis, despite
opposition from some of Lloyds institutional shareholders, who
have said it creates unnecessary costs.
"The government's decision to press ahead with a retail
offer is a political one," said Investec analyst Ian Gordon.
Another factor behind the government's enthusiasm for a
retail offer may be the impending sale of its remaining 73
percent stake in Royal Bank of Scotland, a significant
chunk of which may be sold to retail investors.
Sources with knowledge of government thinking say the
finance ministry is keen for investors to buy Lloyds' shares and
benefit from the bank's turnaround as that may encourage them to
buy RBS shares too.
The move comes after Britain's financial regulator said on
Friday that it intended to set a 2018 deadline for people to
claim compensation for mis-sold loan insurance or PPI, a
decision that was seen as positive for Lloyds.
"The Treasury is unable to be too draconian about regulation
for the foreseeable (future) and a stable regulatory backdrop
has to be positive for the sector, along with the recent line in
the sand for the PPI saga," one of Lloyds' 20 largest
shareholders said.
($1 = 0.6575 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Louise
Heavens and Adrian Croft)