LONDON, June 5 Lloyds Banking Group has
sold a portfolio of UK commercial real estate loans to
Promontoria Holding, an affiliate of Cerberus Global Investors,
for 352 million pounds ($589.72 million).
In a statement on Thursday, the bank said the transaction,
which it expects to complete in the second half of 2014,
involves assets of 536 million pounds which generated a 17
million pounds loss in 2013.
Sale proceeds will be used for "general corporate purposes",
Lloyds said, adding the transaction will not have a material
financial impact on the group or its capital position because of
provisions taken against the assets previously.
($1 = 0.5969 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott. Editing by Freya Berry)