PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 17
March 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON May 20 Lloyds Banking Group, Britain's biggest retail bank, said on Tuesday that it was introducing tougher criteria on mortgage lending to help tackle rising prices in London's housing market.
The bank, which is 25 percent owned by the government, said it would limit mortgages to a maximum of four times a borrower's annual earnings when it is lending more than 500,000 pounds ($842,400) on a property.
The bank said the policy change will impact about 8 percent of its lending in London.
($1 = 0.5935 British Pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)
March 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, March 15 U.S. retail sales recorded their smallest gain in six months in February amid delays in tax refunds, but the biggest rise in the annual inflation rate in nearly five years pointed to rising price pressures that could support further interest rate hikes.
STOCKHOLM, March 15 Sweden will put forward plans for a tax on air travel before summer and will use the revenue to lower taxes for small companies, Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said on Wednesday.