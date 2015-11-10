Nov 10 The commercial banking division of Lloyds Banking Group Plc has named Corne Maljaars as relationship director for its global corporates team in Amsterdam.

He joins from ING Group NV, where he worked for five years as a relationship director for Dutch technology, media and telecommunications' customers.

Maljaars will report to Erik van den Brink, head of Lloyds' commercial banking, Netherlands. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)