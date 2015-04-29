BRIEF-China Cord Blood Corp receives notification of exercise of 7% senior convertible notes
* China Cord Blood Corporation receives notification of exercise of 7% senior convertible notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 29 Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, part of Lloyds Banking Group Plc, appointed Garry Popofsky as U.S. head of FX sales.
Popofsky, who will be based in New York, joins from Popofsky Capital where he was a principal, the company said.
Popofsky has over 30 years of experience in FX sales and has worked at BNP Paribas, RBS, Lehman and Goldman Sachs. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)
* Monster Digital Inc says new customer relationship with ZUMM everything for android Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nova Lifestyle announces new facility in response to continued surge in paying customers and student member sign-ups on company's blockchain-based Nova-Mart site