(In Jan. 25 story, corrects headline to Lloyds, from Llyods)
Jan 25 Lloyds Bank appointed Kristan Gochee as
head of financial markets and Wesley Fallan as head of capital
markets, both to its North America business.
Gochee, who previously headed ABS Syndicate, will take over
sales and trading business. Gochee joined the firm in 2014.
Fallan, who was most recently the head of U.S. Bond
Syndicate, will lead DCM, ABS and Loan Syndication operations.
Fallan joined Lloyds Bank in 2008.
Tim Sumner will replace Gochee as head of U.S. ABS Syndicate
within Lloyds Securities, the U.S. broker-dealer arm of Lloyds
Bank North America.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)