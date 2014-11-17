Nov 17 Lloyds Banking Group Plc's commercial banking unit named Miranda Zhao head of UK funds.

Zhao joins from Erste Group Bank, where she was most recently head of the bank's international business and risk management division. She will be based in London.

Prior to Erste Group Bank, Zhao was at Citigroup from 2002-2008, as its director of structured products. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)