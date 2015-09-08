MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 8 Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, part of the Lloyds Banking Group Plc, appointed Sabrina Priester senior director of trade, receivables and supplier finance origination for German-speaking markets, effective immediately.
Priester, based in Frankfurt, was most recently with the Royal Bank of Scotland. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 25 Uber Technologies Inc suspended its pilot program for driverless cars on Saturday after a vehicle equipped with the nascent technology crashed on an Arizona roadway, the ride-hailing company and local police said.