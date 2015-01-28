Nikkei rises as yen strength wanes but still down for week
TOKYO, March 24 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Friday as the yen took a breather from its recent strength, but the Nikkei still logged a weekly loss.
Jan 28 Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, part of UK-based retail and commercial bank Lloyds Banking Group Plc , hired Bob Sullivan as senior vice president of credit sales.
Sullivan, who most recently spent 12 years with HSBC Holdings Plc, will assist in further developing the distribution of credit products to U.S. clients.
He will be based in New York. (Reporting by Natalie Grover)
