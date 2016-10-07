Irish fin min says AIB share sale likely in May or June
DUBLIN, Jan 26 Ireland will likely sell a 25 percent stake in state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) in May or June, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.
Oct 7 The British government will restart selling down its 3.6 billion pound ($4.45 billion) stake in Lloyds Banking Group, the body set up to manage the process said on Friday, after it was delayed following the vote to leave the European Union.
UK Financial Investments Limited, which manages the government's stakes in the banks, said it has recommended scrapping plans to sell the remaining stake via a discounted public selloff.
"The design of the trading plan allows us to ensure that all sales will represent value for money for the taxpayer," said James Leigh Pemberton of UKFI in the statement.
UKFI said the trading plan would last until the end of 6 October 2017 and the shares will be sold by Morgan Stanley.
The government currently owns about 6.5 billion ordinary shares in the Lloyds, which represents about 9 percent of the bank's shares.
Lloyds was rescued with a 20.5 billion pound taxpayer-funded bailout during the 2007-09 financial crisis, leaving the state holding 43 percent. The finance ministry began selling off its stake in September 2013.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Andrew MacAskill in London; Editing by Adrian Croft)
DUBLIN, Jan 26 Ireland will likely sell a 25 percent stake in state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) in May or June, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/DUBAI, Jan 24 Oil and gas company Saudi Aramco has invited banks to pitch for an advisory position on what is expected to be the world's biggest initial public offering, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
MOSCOW, Jan 24 Russian consumer lender TCS Group is considering holding a secondary public offering (SPO) of its shares in the coming months, three financial market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.