UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON, April 30 Lloyds Banking Group has reached an agreement to sell $500 million of shipping loans from its remaining ship finance portfolio, finance and banking sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Bank of America and U.S. hedge fund Davidson Kempner Capital Management were expected to buy the loans, one of the sources said.
Lloyds, Bank of America and Davidson Kempner all declined to comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul and Matt Scuffham; Editing by Pravin Char)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts