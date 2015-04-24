LONDON, April 24 The size of the stake owned by
British taxpayers in Lloyds Banking Group has fallen by
a further 1 percent to below 21 percent, the government agency
in charge of managing the interest said on Friday.
UK Financial Investments said the public shareholding of HM
Treasury in the British bank has been reduced to 20.95 percent,
in another milestone towards restoring the bank to full private
ownership.
News of the reduction comes less than two weeks before the
British General Election and shortly after Lloyds, rescued at a
cost of 20 billion pounds during the financial crisis, paid its
first dividend in more than six years.
"Today's announcement shows the further progress made in
returning Lloyds Banking Group to full private ownership and
enabling the taxpayer to get their money back," a Lloyds Banking
Group spokesperson said in a statement.
"This reflects the hard work undertaken over the last four
years to transform the Group into a simple, low-risk and
customer-focused bank that is committed to helping Britain
prosper."
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Nishant Kumar)