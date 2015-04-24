* Sale part of trading plan set up in December
* Government stake now stands at 20.95 percent
* Share sales have raised around 9.5 bln stg
* Conservatives have promised sale to retail investors
(Adds details on sale process, political backdrop)
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, April 24 Britain has reduced its stake
in Lloyds Banking Group by a further 1 percent to below
21 percent, a further step towards returning the bank to full
private ownership.
British taxpayers pumped 20 billion pounds ($30 billion)
into Lloyds to rescue the bank during the financial crisis of
2007-9, leaving the government with a 41 percent shareholding.
It has now sold about half of that stake and plans to sell 9
billion pounds worth of the stock over the next year. The
Conservative party said on Sunday that would include a sale to
private retail investors at a discount if it wins next month's
general election.
In a notification to the London Stock Exchange on Friday,
Britain's finance ministry said its shareholding in the bank now
stood at 20.95 percent.
UK Financial Investments (UKFI), which manages the
government's stakes in bailed-out banks, hired Morgan Stanley in
December to sell Lloyds shares on the stock market through a
"pre-arranged trading plan".
Under the arrangement, Morgan Stanley was handed full
control of selling shares in Lloyds, on the condition that the
shares were not sold below the average price of 73.6 pence that
the government paid for them. At 0830 GMT, Lloyds shares were
down 0.4 percent at 78.72 pence.
The process effectively removed the threat of political
interference in the sale process in the run-up to the election.
However, the success of the plan will be seen as positive
for the Conservative party, which has said the sales vindicate
its economic policies while leading a coalition government with
the Liberal Democrats since 2010.
The sales so far by Morgan Stanley have reduced the
government's stake down from 24.9 percent when the plan was
launched and taken the total amount raised by the government
since it started reducing its stake in September 2013 to around
9.5 billion pounds.
"Today's announcement shows the further progress made in
returning Lloyds Banking Group to full private ownership and
enabling the taxpayer to get their money back," Lloyds said in a
statement.
"This reflects the hard work undertaken over the last four
years to transform the group into a simple, low-risk and
customer-focused bank that is committed to helping Britain
prosper."
Lloyds has said it will support plans for a future sale to
retail investors. The bank made preparations for a sale of
shares to retail investors last year before the government
scrapped the plan following a decline in the bank's share price.
($1 = 0.6609 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Sinead Cruise; Editing by Mark Potter)