LONDON Aug 13 Britain has abandoned plans to
sell shares in Lloyds Banking Group to private retail
investors before the next election in 2015 because of a decline
in the bank's share price, banking industry and political
sources told Reuters.
Finance Minister George Osborne was keen to sell some of the
government's remaining 25 percent stake to shareholders having
already raised 7.4 billion pounds ($12.4 billion) through two
separate sales of shares to institutions such as pension funds
and insurers.
However, it has scrapped plans to offer the shares to retail
investors because the shares have fallen below the levels at
which the first two tranches of shares were sold.
($1 = 0.5990 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)