* Price range narrowed to between 250-270 pence/share
* New range values TSB at minimum 1.3 billion pounds
(Adds further details)
By Vikram Subhedar and Matt Scuffham
LONDON, June 17 New British bank TSB will be
valued at 1.3 billion pounds or more when it lists on the stock
market this week after its parent Lloyds Banking Group
lifted the minimum price it will sell shares at, people familiar
with the matter said.
Lloyds has narrowed the price range for the sale of a 25
percent stake in TSB to between 250 pence and 270 pence, sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. One source
said the sale was "well-oversubscribed" within that range.
The new range values the business at a minimum of 1.3
billion pounds ($2.10 billion) or 0.8 times its book, or net
asset, value. It was originally priced at between 220 pence and
290 pence per share, or between 0.7 and 0.9 times its book
value, valuing the business at a minimum of 1.1 billion pounds.
Lloyds, which is 25 percent-owned by the government, was
ordered to sell the 631 branches which form TSB by European
regulators as a condition for their approval of state aid
received by the bank during the financial crisis.
The IPO was initially priced conservatively, reflecting a
cooling of investor interest in UK company flotations in recent
weeks. But one source said investor appetite had increased after
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney indicated UK interest rates
could rise sooner than financial markets expect, potentially
boosting the bank's profitability.
TSB's IPO prospectus showed the bank had achieved only
modest profits over the past 3 years. It made an underlying
profit of 172 million pounds last year, compared with 28 million
in 2012 and 57 million in 2011.
The shares are due to start trading on Friday. The sales
book is due to close on Thursday, after which the final price
will be set.
($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds)
(Editing by Steve Slater)