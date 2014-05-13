UPDATE 3-Activist hedge fund critical of Walt Disney's move on Disneyland Paris
* Disneyland Paris has struggled with losses and debts (Adds comment from source familiar with the matter)
LONDON May 13 The European Commission said on Tuesday it had approved plans by Lloyds Banking Group to float hundreds of branches re-named TSB on the London Stock Exchange, paving the way for a flotation before the end of June.
The Commission said it had extended an original deadline of November 2013 for Lloyds to sell off the 631 branches. Lloyds had planned to sell the branches to the Co-operative Bank but that deal fell through last year when a 1.5 billion pound capital shortfall at the Co-op was exposed.
The European Commission has approved Lloyds new plan for an initial public offering (IPO) of TSB. Banking industry sources expect the IPO to be launched in the last week of May and the stock to be listed before the end of June. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)
* Disneyland Paris has struggled with losses and debts (Adds comment from source familiar with the matter)
MOSCOW, March 13 Russian homebuilder PIK Group said on Monday it had approved a tender offer for its global depositary receipts (GDRs) and would cancel their listing on the London Stock Exchange.
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)