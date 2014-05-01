Resources stock rally drives European shares to 2-week closing high
* Hikma jumps following results (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
LONDON May 1 Lloyds Banking Group plans to sell off at least 25 percent of its TSB business in a stock market flotation before the end of June, Finance Director George Culmer told reporters on a conference call.
Lloyds must sell the business, valued by analysts at around 1.5 billion pounds ($2.5 billion), as a condition of its 20.5 billion pound bailout during the 2008/9 business.
Culmer confirmed that some of the shares will be offered to private retail investors. ($1 = 0.5922 British Pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)
DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters/IFR) - Packaging company Ardagh Group surged 19 percent in its New York debut on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about $5.3 billion after it raised $307.8 million in an initial public offering to help to pay down debt.
LONDON, March 15 British Airways and Britain's biggest trade union Unite will meet to seek an end to a dispute over the wages of some of its cabin crew staff, industrial dispute conciliator ACAS said on Wednesday.