LONDON Dec 10 Lloyds Banking Group has
won a London court ruling that will allow it to buy back bonds
early and potentially save the British bank about 1 billion
pounds ($1.5 billion) in interest payments.
Lloyds said on Thursday the Court of Appeal had unanimously
backed its request to buy back bonds, called enhanced capital
note (ECNs), from investors.
That should allow the bank to save on expensive coupon
payments worth 200 million pounds each year over about five
years.
The ECNs were issued by Lloyds in 2009, shortly after its
20.5 billion pound government rescue. The bonds paid high annual
interest of between 6 and 16 percent and Lloyds wants to buy
back the notes at face value.
The decision overturns a ruling by a High Court judge in
June, who said Lloyds could not buy the bonds back early.
($1 = 0.6589 pounds)
