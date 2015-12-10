(Adds details, share and bond prices)
By Steve Slater
LONDON Dec 10 Lloyds Banking Group
will be able to buy back bonds early, potentially saving it
about 1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) in interest payments as a
result of a court ruling.
Lloyds said on Thursday the Court of Appeal had unanimously
backed its request to buy back bonds, called enhanced capital
note (ECNs), from investors at their par value.
That should allow the bank to save on expensive interest
payments worth 200 million pounds each year over about five
years.
The decision overturned a ruling by a High Court judge in
June, who said Lloyds could not buy the bonds back early.
Lloyds shares were up 1.6 percent by 1130 GMT, the top
performing major European bank stock.
But prices on the bonds slumped in the secondary market,
reflecting the expectation they would be bought back at par
value. A $328.95 million bond that pays 7.875 percent annual
interest, which is the biggest ECN Lloyds has said it wants to
buy back, dropped by 10 points to 100.1 from 110.6, according to
Tradeweb.
The ECNs were issued by Lloyds in 2009, shortly after it was
bailed out with 20.5 billion pounds by the UK government, and
pay high annual interest of between 6 and 16 percent.
The hybrid bonds convert into capital if the bank's capital
ratio falls. But Lloyds said new UK and European capital rules
meant the ECNs would no longer count as core capital and so it
wouldn't provide the cushion they were supposed to, so it wanted
to buy them back at face value.
Because of the high interest they paid, the bonds were
popular among retail investors seeking higher yielding
investments, and some hedge funds and asset managers. Some of
the investors called on the courts to block the buyback,
sparking a long-running dispute.
The bank issued about 8.3 billion pounds of the ECNs and has
exchanged about 5 billion pounds worth of them for new
instruments, leaving about 3.3 billion pounds of the notes
outstanding.
Lloyds said on Thursday it intended to buy back 600 million
pounds of the notes, as previously announced in December, most
of which were due to mature in 2019/20. It will consider whether
to buy back its other remaining ECNs.
