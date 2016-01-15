LONDON, Jan 15 (IFR) - Investors in high-interest Lloyds
Banking Group bonds that the bank wants to cancel have lodged an
appeal with London's Supreme Court in a final attempt to stop
the move.
Lloyds is trying to save £1bn by buying back the bonds, some
of which pay annual interest of as much as 16%, and the UK bank
won a Court of Appeals decision last month allowing it to
proceed with the buyback.
But lawyers acting for the trustee submitted an appeal on
January 6 to the Supreme Court, which is the top court in
England whose decision would effectively be final. The Supreme
Court is likely to take two to four months to decide whether to
hear the case, and if it does, it would be several months later
before it was heard.
Lloyds wants to buy back the bonds, called enhanced capital
notes (ECNs), from investors at their par value. That should
allow it to save on expensive interest payments worth £200m each
year over about five years.
The Court of Appeal unanimously overturned an earlier High
Court ruling and allowed the Lloyds plan. The bank's shares
jumped after the decision, and prices on the bonds slumped in
the secondary market, reflecting the expectation they would be
bought back at par value.
The ECNs were issued by Lloyds in 2009, shortly after it was
bailed out with £20.5bn by the UK government, and pay annual
interest of between 6% and 16%.
The hybrid bonds convert into capital if the bank's capital
ratio falls. But Lloyds said new UK and European capital rules
meant the ECNs would no longer count as core capital and so
would not provide the cushion they were supposed to.
Alexis Brassey, a lawyer who is an investor in the bonds, is
coordinating investors to challenge the appeal. He said it would
set a dangerous precedent for English contract law and all bond
issues if Lloyds wins.
"If the [Court of Appeals] judgment stands it would be very
dangerous for the bond market if issuers in the bond market can
cry foul years after the event," said Brassey, managing partner
at Cavendish Legal Group.
"When issuers are going out marketing their bonds you've got
to make sure when people are buying it they know what they're
getting. If a judge in London has rendered those terms
potentially over-turnable then a risk premium will be built into
the price," he said, suggesting that could make it more
expensive for firms to issue bonds.
"If you move away from the idea of certainty in contract
law, you are essentially building in an additional cost of
capital for everyone," he told IFR.
Brassey said many institutions, including investment banks,
hedge funds and pension funds were supportive of the appeal but
he declined to name any, citing investor confidentiality. The
bonds were also popular among retail investors because of the
high interest they paid.
Lloyds issued about £8.3bn of the ECNs and has exchanged
£5bn of them for new instruments, leaving about £3.3bn of the
notes outstanding.
The bank said it intends to buy back £600m of the notes,
most of which were due to mature in 2019/20, and will consider
whether to buy back the other remaining ECNs.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)