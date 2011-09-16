* Deadline for detailed bids set for Sept. 30 - sources
* Trio of bidders keen to shrink funding gap
* Loans included in deal likely cut to near 48 bln stg -
source
(Adds details)
By Steve Slater
LONDON, Sept 16 The buyer of more than 600
branches from Lloyds Banking Group will massively cut
the size of the loan book it takes on as part of the deal,
reducing the funding gap it faces, people familiar with the
matter said.
Three suitors are still in the auction to buy the 632
branches, which Lloyds has been told to sell by European
authorities and could fetch 2-2.5 billion pounds ($3.2-$4.0
billion) for the 41 percent state-owned bank.
More detailed bids were due by Sept. 30, three of the
sources said.
While the package for sale includes 64 billion pounds of
loans and deposits of 32 billion, a buyer has the option to take
fewer assets to reduce the size of the gap with liabilities.
The buyer is likely to take loans of about 48 billion
pounds, one source said.
The three potential bidders are start-up bank NBNK ,
buyout firm Sun Capital Partners, and mutually owned lender The
Co-operative Bank, sources have said.
A government-appointed commission this week stopped short of
telling Lloyds to sell more branches, but said the business to
be sold should have a loans/deposits ratio near the retail
banking industry norm of about 130 percent and the buyer should
have a 6 percent share of the current account market.
Lloyds said it was confident the loan/deposit ratio will be
below the required level when the deal is completed in 2013.
With loans of 48 billion the ratio would be 150 percent, but
Lloyds has told bidders the amount of deposits and current
account market share could be increased through its Cheltenham &
Gloucester brand.
NBNK, Sun Capital Partners and The Co-operative are going
through details, and sources said there was still much to decide
on the size and shape of what could be included in the deal.
Mortgages provided by intermediate advisors or with high
loan-to-value may not be wanted by buyers as the economy
deteriorates, for example.
NBNK has held talks to buy National Australia Bank's
British units to give it an infrastructure to bolt the
Lloyds branches onto, or could bid as a start-up with no
infrastructure.
The auction -- codenamed "Project Verde" -- offers a chance
to create Britain's seventh-biggest bank in one fell swoop.
The sale includes 4.6 percent of personal current accounts
and 5 percent of the mortgage market, contributing about 500
million pounds of pretax profit in 2008 and income of about 1.4
billion.
Advisers on the deal, Citigroup and JPMorgan ,
have pledged to provide funding for bidders if they need it.
That could have been for up to 15 billion pounds, but is now
likely to be less than that, sources said.
( $1 = 0.633 pound)
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Dan Lalor)