* Deadline for detailed bids set for Sept. 30 - sources

* Trio of bidders keen to shrink funding gap

* Loans included in deal likely cut to near 48 bln stg - source (Adds details)

By Steve Slater

LONDON, Sept 16 The buyer of more than 600 branches from Lloyds Banking Group will massively cut the size of the loan book it takes on as part of the deal, reducing the funding gap it faces, people familiar with the matter said.

Three suitors are still in the auction to buy the 632 branches, which Lloyds has been told to sell by European authorities and could fetch 2-2.5 billion pounds ($3.2-$4.0 billion) for the 41 percent state-owned bank.

More detailed bids were due by Sept. 30, three of the sources said.

While the package for sale includes 64 billion pounds of loans and deposits of 32 billion, a buyer has the option to take fewer assets to reduce the size of the gap with liabilities.

The buyer is likely to take loans of about 48 billion pounds, one source said.

The three potential bidders are start-up bank NBNK , buyout firm Sun Capital Partners, and mutually owned lender The Co-operative Bank, sources have said.

A government-appointed commission this week stopped short of telling Lloyds to sell more branches, but said the business to be sold should have a loans/deposits ratio near the retail banking industry norm of about 130 percent and the buyer should have a 6 percent share of the current account market.

Lloyds said it was confident the loan/deposit ratio will be below the required level when the deal is completed in 2013.

With loans of 48 billion the ratio would be 150 percent, but Lloyds has told bidders the amount of deposits and current account market share could be increased through its Cheltenham & Gloucester brand.

NBNK, Sun Capital Partners and The Co-operative are going through details, and sources said there was still much to decide on the size and shape of what could be included in the deal.

Mortgages provided by intermediate advisors or with high loan-to-value may not be wanted by buyers as the economy deteriorates, for example.

NBNK has held talks to buy National Australia Bank's British units to give it an infrastructure to bolt the Lloyds branches onto, or could bid as a start-up with no infrastructure.

The auction -- codenamed "Project Verde" -- offers a chance to create Britain's seventh-biggest bank in one fell swoop.

The sale includes 4.6 percent of personal current accounts and 5 percent of the mortgage market, contributing about 500 million pounds of pretax profit in 2008 and income of about 1.4 billion.

Advisers on the deal, Citigroup and JPMorgan , have pledged to provide funding for bidders if they need it. That could have been for up to 15 billion pounds, but is now likely to be less than that, sources said. ( $1 = 0.633 pound) (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Dan Lalor)