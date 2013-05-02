LONDON May 2 Lloyds of London: * Lloyds of London - Q1 excess of central assets over solvency shortfalls of

£3,183M * Lloyds of London - during Q1 no events that have resulted in any material

changes to our expectations for the full year * Lloyds of London - returns on the society's fixed income investments in the

first part of 2013 have been low, but positive * Lloyds of London - society's investments returned 1.7%, or £45M, in the first

quarter