BRIEF-Investar Holding Corp announces agreement to acquire Citizens Bancshares
LONDON May 2 Lloyds of London: * Lloyds of London - Q1 excess of central assets over solvency shortfalls of
£3,183M * Lloyds of London - during Q1 no events that have resulted in any material
changes to our expectations for the full year * Lloyds of London - returns on the society's fixed income investments in the
first part of 2013 have been low, but positive * Lloyds of London - society's investments returned 1.7%, or £45M, in the first
quarter
* CFO Jeff Bornstein's 2016 sec total compensation $9.9 million versus $13.3 million in 2015 - SEC filing
SYDNEY, March 9 Ratings agency Moody's Investor Service said on Thursday it expects no change to Australia's AAA credit rating.