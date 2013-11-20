LONDON Nov 20 Lloyds Banking Group
Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio will be awarded a bonus
worth 2.3 million pounds ($3.7 million) after shares in the
state-backed lender hit a key milestone on Wednesday.
Horta-Osorio is entitled to receive 3 million shares in the
bank when its share price trades above 73.6 pence - the price
the government paid when it bailed out Lloyds in 2008 - for 30
consecutive trading days.
Shares in Lloyds hit that landmark on Wednesday, closing at
74.7 pence, though the terms of Horta-Osorio's pay plan mean
that he will not be able to cash in the shares until 2018.
The plan linked his pay to the return of the 20.5 billion
pounds Britain pumped into the bank to keep it afloat during the
financial crisis, leaving the government with a 39 percent
stake.
Bankers' pay has come under intense scrutiny after scandals
ranging from the rigging of interest rates to breaches of
anti-money laundering controls and the mis-selling of loan
insurance and complex interest rate hedging products.
Horta-Osorio, however, has revived Lloyds' fortunes and the
government was able to start offloading its shares in September.
A further sale is expected next year.
"Antonio's bonus, which he won't receive until 2018,
reflects the significant turnaround at Lloyds under his
leadership - something that has enabled taxpayers to start
getting back their money at a profit," Lloyds said.
The sale capped a remarkable 12 months for the 49-year-old,
who was named 2013's Banker of the Year as Lloyds returned to
profit and the value of its shares more than doubled.