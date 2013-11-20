LONDON Nov 20 Lloyds Banking Group Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio will be awarded a bonus worth 2.3 million pounds ($3.7 million) after shares in the state-backed lender hit a key milestone on Wednesday.

Horta-Osorio is entitled to receive 3 million shares in the bank when its share price trades above 73.6 pence - the price the government paid when it bailed out Lloyds in 2008 - for 30 consecutive trading days.

Shares in Lloyds hit that landmark on Wednesday, closing at 74.7 pence, though the terms of Horta-Osorio's pay plan mean that he will not be able to cash in the shares until 2018.

The plan linked his pay to the return of the 20.5 billion pounds Britain pumped into the bank to keep it afloat during the financial crisis, leaving the government with a 39 percent stake.

Bankers' pay has come under intense scrutiny after scandals ranging from the rigging of interest rates to breaches of anti-money laundering controls and the mis-selling of loan insurance and complex interest rate hedging products.

Horta-Osorio, however, has revived Lloyds' fortunes and the government was able to start offloading its shares in September. A further sale is expected next year.

"Antonio's bonus, which he won't receive until 2018, reflects the significant turnaround at Lloyds under his leadership - something that has enabled taxpayers to start getting back their money at a profit," Lloyds said.

The sale capped a remarkable 12 months for the 49-year-old, who was named 2013's Banker of the Year as Lloyds returned to profit and the value of its shares more than doubled.