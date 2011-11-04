LONDON Nov 4 Tim Tookey, the Lloyds Banking Group finance director standing in as chief executive, said he will leave to join insurer Resolution as planned in March next year.

Tookey, named as Lloyd's interim boss on Wednesday after CEO Antonio Horta-Osorio took sick leave due to stress, has confirmed to Resolution that he will take up his new role as finance chief of Resolution's Friends Life unit on March 5, a spokesman for the insurer said.

Lloyds has said it expects Orta-Osorio to return before the end of the year, but some analysts have speculated his recovery may take longer, casting uncertainty over management succession at Britain's third-biggest bank.

Resolution hired Tookey in September as finance director of Friends Life, the business it created by acquiring and merging underperforming British life insurers including Friends Provident and parts of Axa's UK arm. (Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by David Holmes)