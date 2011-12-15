* Lloyds CEO signals less hands-on style on return
* Horta-Osorio says still taking "mild doses" of medicine
LONDON Dec 15 Lloyds Banking Group CEO
Antonio Horta-Osorio said he would focus more on strategy and
less on day-to-day issues when he returns to work in January
after being forced to take a two-month break because of
exhaustion.
Horta-Osorio, 47, said he was still taking "mild doses" of a
treatment for insomnia, blaming sleep deprivation for the
illness that sidelined him eight months after he took on the top
job at the bank.
He said he had spent a week resting in the care of the
Priory clinic, a private medical group that treats wealthy
clients for stress-related conditions and also looks after
celebrities entering rehab.
"At the beginning of September, I started to have problems
sleeping," he told London's Evening Standard newspaper.
"I'd go to bed exhausted but could not sleep. I could not
switch off. I was ending up with just two or three hours' sleep
every night," he added.
Horta-Osorio said he then sought medical advice from a
specialist.
"He told me my battery was in effect so run down it was
virtually on zero. I went to the Priory clinic for a week to
rest. Then I went home and was immediately sleeping eight hours
a day," he added.
"The treatment involved medicine to help me sleep. I'm still
on mild doses of that, which I expect to come off in the next
few weeks."
Lloyds, 40 percent owned by the government after a bailout
in 2008, said on Wednesday that it would give other members of
the senior management team more responsibility to help reduce
the stress on its leader.
"I don't believe I have been damaged by this," he said. "I'm
not going to work any less -- just differently, by detaching
myself from Lloyds' day-to-day running and focusing on
strategy."
(Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Will Waterman)