LONDON, July 19 Lloyds Banking Group
has agreed the sale of 632 branches to the Co-Operative Group,
concluding a process aimed at boosting competition in British
high-street banking and streamlining its business at the behest
of regulators.
Lloyds -- which is 40 percent owned by the government --
said the Co-Op would pay 350 million pounds ($546.79 million)
for the branches and up to 400 million pounds in additional
payments in a deal creating another major British bank.
The deal will bring 4.8 million new customers to Co-Op's
burgeoning brand, including 3.1 million current account holders,
and means the Co-Op will run around 1,000 branches, or
approximately 10 percent of the UK network.
"People have lost trust in the financial services sector.
Now we can provide a big bank, a challenger bank, that people
can really trust." Co-op Group CEO Peter Marks told a conference
call.
The additional payments will be based on the performance of
the combined Co-Op business from completion until 2027.
"Today's agreement is an important step in meeting our
obligations under the mandated sale of our branches. We believe
the Co-operative will be a good owner for our business,
customers and colleagues," Lloyds CEO Antonio Horta-Osorio said
in a statement.
"In addition to an upfront consideration, we will also get
to share in the future financial performance of the combined
banking business which will be an effective challenger with a
strong customer focus," he added.
The portfolio of branches had been expected to fetch as much
as 1.5 billion pounds for Lloyds but the bank said that its loss
on disposal would be broadly offset by lower capital
requirements and would not have a material impact on the future
profitability of the group.
News of the deal was welcomed by the UK government which
has championed a shake-up in UK banking and the promotion of
mutually-owned financial businesses.
Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne said: "This is
another step towards creating a new banking system for Britain
that gives real choice to customers and supports the economy."
($1 = 0.6401 British pounds)
