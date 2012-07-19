LONDON, July 19 Lloyds Banking Group
has agreed terms to sell 632 branches to the Co-Operative Group,
concluding a protracted sales process aimed at streamlining its
business at the behest of regulators and boosting competition in
British high-street banking.
In a statement on Thursday, Lloyds -- which is 40 percent
owned by the government -- said the Co-Op would pay an initial
consideration of 350 million pounds for the branches and up to
400 million pounds in additional payments.
The portfolio of branches was earlier expected to fetch as
as much as 1.5 billion pounds for Lloyds but the bank said that
its loss on disposal would be broadly offset by lower capital
requirements.
The deal will bring 4.8 million new customers to Co-Op's
burgeoning banking brand, including 3.1 million current account
holders.
The deal is not expected to have a material impact on the
group, Lloyds said.
(Reporting by Sinead Cruise, editing by Myles Neligan)