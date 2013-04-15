LONDON, April 15 Britain's biggest retail bank
Lloyds received more complaints than any of its rivals
in the second half of 2012, data published by the UK's financial
regulator showed on Monday.
The Financial Conduct Authority said overall complaints
across the industry rose by 1 percent to 3.4 million, driven by
a further increase in cases relating to the mis-selling of
insurance on loans and mortgages.
Complaints about payment protection insurance (PPI)
increased by 5 percent compared with the first half to 2.2
million, accounting for 63 percent of all cases.
The next most complained-about products were current
accounts, which received 304,000 complaints, down 6 percent on
the first half.
Lloyds, which is 39 percent owned by the government, sold
more PPI policies than rivals. It received 762,000 complaints
overall, compared with 427,000 at Barclays and 378,000
at Royal Bank of Scotland.
Complaints decreased across all product categories except
'insurance and pure protection' which includes PPI.
The level of compensation being paid out on PPI fell during
the period, however, to 2.9 million pounds from 3.2 million in
the first half, suggesting banks are successfully rejecting more
claims than before.
The head of the Financial Ombudsman Service, which settles
disputes where banks and their customers cannot reach agreement,
told Reuters in March that the number of PPI claims against
banks had reached "staggering" levels and would take years to
pay back.
The policies were meant to protect borrowers against
sickness or redundancy but were often sold to customers who did
not want or need them or were ineligible to claim.